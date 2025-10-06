Three-day French air traffic control strike called off

An air traffic control tower. Credit: Belga

A planned strike by air traffic controllers in France has been called off, sparing thousands of travellers from severe disruptions.

The SNCTA union had called for a three-day strike to take place from tomorrow, 7 October to Friday, 10 October. The group had complained of “mistrust, punitive practices, and harsh managerial methods” from bosses.

However, the union told AFP over the weekend that it had suspended its strike notice following consultations with the Civil Aviation Authority and "agreements" with the management.

The statement also referred to a promise by new French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu not to push his austerity budget through parliament without a vote.

Airlines across Europe had been gearing up for a week of severe disruptions on the continent.

French air traffic controllers are responsible for a large part of the airspace in the centre of Europe, going far beyond the French national borders, with areas extending into the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

As there is no minimum service for overflying traffic, many flights have to be diverted, resulting in delays and cancellations.

'They should not be overflights'

Low-cost airline Ryanair said it would have to cancel up to 600 flights a day if the strike had gone ahead. In a statement, the company’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, took the opportunity to make a dig at European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

O'Leary said: “We cannot have a situation in the EU where we have a single market yet we close that market every time the French go on strike.

“They have the right to strike, but if flights are to be cancelled they should be flights arriving to and from France. They should not be overflights.

“We’re calling again on Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president … If she’s not willing to defend the single market, if she’s not willing to protect overflights, then she should go.”

In July, a two-day strike by French air traffic controllers affected more than one million passengers. Thousands of flights were cancelled as a result of the industrial action, according to Eurocontrol.

