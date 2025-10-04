Flemish insurance CM to cut 120 jobs due to digitalisation

Credit: Belga

Next year and the year after, around 70 jobs at CM are at risk due to digitalisation, the health insurer confirmed on Saturday.

In total, 120 positions will be eliminated. CM estimates that for approximately 70 employees, their employment contracts “may need to be terminated.” The layoffs are expected to be spread across Flanders. A support programme will be offered to those affected by the redundancies.

Digitalisation and automation have made tasks such as reimbursement processing more efficient, requiring fewer employees, explained HR Director Katia Raman.

CM plans to reallocate the freed-up resources to focus on other priorities, such as supporting long-term sick individuals. “For this, we need different profiles, such as return-to-work coordinators,” Raman added. Currently, CM employs 7,700 people.

In contrast, Solidaris, CM’s socialist counterpart, is also implementing a recovery plan but does not anticipate forced redundancies. Spokesperson Roland Byl told Gazet van Antwerpen that staffing will be carefully evaluated through natural attrition and retirements.

Raman noted that while CM has long relied on voluntary leave to address the growing impact of digitalisation, the organisation now feels it has reached the limits of that approach.

