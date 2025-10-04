Peace in Gaza and liberation of hostages within reach, say European leaders

Earlier photo from June 24, 2025 of French President, alongside German and British PM's. Credit: AFP

European leaders have expressed satisfaction with Hamas’s agreement to most points of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, calling it a major step forward.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the development as a key moment, while French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Merz stated that peace in Gaza and the release of hostages are now within reach. The leaders of Paris, London, and Berlin reiterated their commitment to supporting peace efforts in the region.

“The commitments made by Hamas must be honoured immediately. We now have the chance to take a decisive step towards peace,” Macron wrote on Friday evening on X, the social media platform.

Prime Minister Starmer echoed the sentiment, urging all parties to implement the agreement swiftly. “This is a chance to end the fighting, bring the hostages home, and deliver much-needed humanitarian aid,” he said.

In Berlin, a similar message came from Chancellor Merz. “The fighting must stop immediately. The hostages must be released,” Merz stated. “Hamas must lay down its weapons. All of this must happen very quickly.” He added that, after nearly two years of conflict, this represents the “best opportunity for peace.”

On Friday, Hamas announced its agreement to nearly all points of the peace plan previously negotiated by President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. In a statement, Hamas confirmed it would release all Israeli hostages—both the living and the deceased—as part of a prisoner exchange.

Hamas also agreed to transfer governance of Gaza to a technocratic body. However, the group emphasised that certain aspects of the plan require further clarification and discussion before implementation. Hamas indicated it is ready to begin those negotiations immediately.

