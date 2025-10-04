Brussels fire brigade forced to intervene 63 times due to storm Amy

Credit: Belga.

The storm Amy caused significant material damage in Brussels on Saturday morning, prompting firefighters to carry out numerous interventions.

By midday, firefighters had responded to 63 incidents, according to spokesman Walter Derieuw.

Thirty of these involved uprooted trees or broken branches, while fifteen were related to roads flooded due to blocked drains. Additionally, eighteen cases concerned various items swept away by strong winds.

Emergency calls to the 1722 hotline, activated Friday evening in anticipation of the storm, have now ceased.

Reports included damaged scaffolding on Drève de Nivelles in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre, although no injuries occurred. The Botanique tunnel was temporarily closed after trees and branches fell onto the roadway, and several secondary roads were blocked by debris.

The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) reported wind gusts exceeding 90 km/h in some areas during the morning. Meteorologist David Dehenauw stated that the storm would slightly subside before intensifying again in the afternoon and early evening.

Related News