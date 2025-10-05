Flemish government to invest €11 million into Dutch-learning programs

A lion statue and a Flemish flag. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Flemish Minister of Integration and Civic Integration, Hilde Crevits, is investing €11 million to create more opportunities for practising Dutch outside the classroom.

The initiative, known as “oefenkansen” (practice opportunities), aims to help newcomers learn and practise the language in real-life situations, such as conversations, neighbourhood activities, and social interactions. “Knowing, speaking and understanding Dutch is key to integration,” the Minister told media De Zondag. “Language is best learned in everyday life, which is why we are investing in more, better, and diverse opportunities to practise Dutch. These additional resources will allow local governments to organise more initiatives tailored to their communities.”

The funding will support the Agency for Integration and Civic Integration, as well as the city agencies Atlas (Antwerp), Amal (Ghent), and the House of Dutch in Brussels. It will allow them to expand their expertise in creating opportunities for language practice. Efforts will focus on providing more practice sessions, understanding their impact, and encouraging participation from both Dutch speakers and non-Dutch speakers.

To promote the initiative, Minister Crevits is launching a dual campaign targeting both Dutch-speaking residents and newcomers.

The Week of Dutch will take place from 4 to 12 October to further highlight the importance of learning and practising the language.

