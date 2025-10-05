Six men arrested after discovery of illegal cigarette factory in East Flanders

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Six men were arrested after the police discovered an illegal cigarette factory in Grembergen on Friday. This has been confirmed by the East Flanders public prosecutor's office.

The six men, aged between 30 and 50 and of various nationalities, were arrested on Friday. The investigating judge has decided to remand them all in custody.

The cigarette factory on Zeelsebaan in Grembergen, a borough of Dendermonde, was discovered after a tip-off. The police found the "necessary equipment and sleeping quarters". According to the public prosecutor's office, this indicates that it is a "professional network of illegal trade and forced labour".

