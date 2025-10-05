Lithuania: Belarusian contraband balloons disrupt flights at Vilnius airport

Cigarette smugglers' balloons. Credit: Lithuanian border guard service

More than 20 balloons used by smugglers to transport cigarettes from Belarus disrupted operations at Vilnius Airport from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, according to local authorities.

Flights at Vilnius Airport were halted from 10:15 on Saturday to 4:40 on Sunday, said Darius Buta, a representative of the National Crisis Management Centre. He added that around 30 flights were delayed, cancelled, or diverted as a result.

Approximately 25 balloons violated Lithuanian airspace, including two near Vilnius Airport, Mr Buta confirmed. By Sunday morning, authorities had already recovered 11 of the balloons, which were carrying packages of contraband cigarettes.

Smugglers reportedly use weather balloons to attach and transport Belarusian cigarettes for sale in the EU, where tobacco prices are higher. Similar incidents, including some balloons landing at the airport, have occurred earlier this year. Since 2024, border guards have been authorised to shoot down such balloons.

Last year, Lithuania recorded 966 such balloons entering its territory, compared to 544 so far this year, according to Mr Buta. Although the use of weather balloons and drones for smuggling is considered a criminal activity, it is not classified as sabotage or provocation, he added.

Lithuania, a member of the EU and NATO, remains on alert over airspace violations. In July, two Russian-operated drones crossed into its territory from Belarus, with one reportedly carrying explosives.

