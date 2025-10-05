Belgian transportation union criticises lorry driver working conditions

Trucks parked in a protected parking pictured at a parking at the E40 highway in Wetteren, Sunday 17 August 2025. Credit: Belga

About 80% of lorry drivers feel unsafe when using motorway service areas in Belgium, according to the 11th “Black Book on Belgian Motorway Parking” published on Sunday by the UBT-FGTB union.

Over the past two years, the union visited more than 50 parking areas in Belgium and abroad, with some Belgian sites being inspected multiple times.

The report highlights a persistent lack of parking spaces and comfort as major issues. These findings underline recurring weaknesses in the development and management of facilities for lorries, buses, and coaches.

“This is not only a renewed denunciation but also a report on the lack of respect, safety, and working conditions for tens of thousands of professional drivers,” the UBT-FGTB stated.

The document was presented at four motorway locations: Amoudries (Charleroi), Vilvoorde, Zeebrugge, and Antwerp, with policymakers present.

The report outlines several recommendations, starting with a federal master plan for lorry parking facilities. It also calls for basic amenities at all motorway service areas and measures to improve security.

Additionally, it criticises the lack of affordable accommodation infrastructure for truck drivers.

UBT-FGTB argues that the kilometre tax paid by lorries should be better utilised.

“The State must use this money to provide the necessary infrastructure for the sector. This includes not just road maintenance but also building and servicing parking facilities and essential amenities,” said Frank Moreels, president of the UBT.

