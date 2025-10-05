Iran says it will no longer cooperate with UN's Atomic Energy Agency

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyid Abbas Araghchi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is “no longer relevant” following the reimposition of United Nations sanctions tied to Iran’s nuclear programme, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday.

Araghchi emphasised that “new decisions must be made” and said the agreement signed last month between Iran and the IAEA, known as the Cairo Agreement, is obsolete under current circumstances.

The Cairo Agreement had been established to outline the framework for cooperation between Iran and the UN’s nuclear watchdog.

Iran ceased all cooperation with the IAEA in July after a series of airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June, reportedly carried out by Israel and the United States, amid a 12-day conflict.

