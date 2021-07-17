Despite the decline in the number of calls reporting problems, the problems encountered with the fixed network in the regions of Liège, Verviers and Rochefort “cannot be resolved immediately,” Proximus said on Saturday.

As such, the operator will offer a 50 Gb mobile data package to its customers in the affected areas in the coming days.

“The mobile network situation is improving significantly thanks to the efforts of all our teams, but problems are still persisting in Trooz, Nessonvaux and Pepinster,” Proximus added, assuring that it was “doing everything possible to restore connectivity as quickly as possible.”

Another operator active in Belgium, Orange Belgium, has decided to open collection points for donations to families in difficulty in a hundred of its shops. The operator is also offering 5Gb of mobile data to its customers affected by the floods.

The Brussels Times