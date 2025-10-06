Overnight shooting near Brussels-Midi

Illustration image shows police officers in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Several shots were fired in the early hours of Monday morning, around 01:00, on Boulevard du Midi in Brussels, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone confirmed on Monday.

According to initial findings, a person fired a gun before fleeing the scene. No injuries have been reported at this stage.

The police quickly arrived on the scene and established a security perimeter to secure the area and allow experts to carry out their initial investigations.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office was immediately notified and an investigation was launched to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and to identify the perpetrator(s).

