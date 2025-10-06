Bleak outlook for SMEs: Nearly 20% to lay off staff by end of year

Skyline of Antwerp. Credit: Belga

The end of the year looks bleak for some SMEs, with 17% planning to lay off staff by 2026, according to a quarterly survey by HR firm SD Worx.

This marks a significant increase from the previous quarter, where only 11% anticipated reducing their workforce.

Layoff plans are most prevalent in Flanders (18%), followed by SMEs in Brussels (16%) and Wallonia (14%).

"The sharp rise in layoff plans is a clear signal that SMEs are facing challenges," said Vassilios Skarlidis, director of SMEs at SD Worx.

"Less than half of SMEs planning layoffs intend to replace those positions. In Brussels, only 25% foresee replacements, meaning three-quarters of these jobs will be permanently lost."

Recruitment intentions, however, appear stable in Flanders and Wallonia. Forty per cent of Flemish SMEs and 39% of Walloon SMEs plan to hire staff this year.

The industry and construction sectors show the strongest hiring intentions, reflecting the difficulty of filling vacancies in these fields, according to SD Worx.

In contrast, hiring intentions in Brussels have plummeted to their lowest level in a decade, with just 17% of SMEs expressing plans to recruit, compared to 38% in the previous quarter.

Related News