Flemish DJ investigated for filming sex without consent

Illustration picture shows the police station in Dendermonde, Friday 26 June 2020. Credit: Belga

A DJ from the Dendermonde area is suspected of voyeurism for allegedly filming several sexual partners without their consent using a hidden camera.

This has been confirmed by the East Flanders Public Prosecutor's Office, which reports that the investigation is in its final stages.

The case came to light when his stepdaughter discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom, Het Nieuwsblad reported on Monday.

The investigation dates back to the beginning of this year, and the DJ was questioned and brought before the investigating judge on 23 February.

The man was released under strict conditions. During a search of his home, footage was seized and has been examined over the past few months.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, there are "well over ten victims", but the public prosecutor's office cannot confirm this information.

Several victims have been identified and it is clear that the offences took place over a number of years, says the Public Prosecutor's Office.