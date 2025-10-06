EU and Morocco conclude trade deal on Western Sahara

Flags are lined up at a series of Belgian-Moroccan bilateral meetings, in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday 14 April 2024. Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

The European Union and Morocco have reached an agreement to extend trade benefits to products originating from Western Sahara, according to the European Commission on Monday.

The agreement ensures that labels and certificates of origin indicate products are from this disputed region.

The adjustment was required after the European Court of Justice invalidated two trade agreements between the EU and Morocco last year.

The court ruled that the agreements could not apply to Western Sahara without proving the consent of its local population, citing a violation of self-determination principles.

Under the new deal, products from Morocco and Western Sahara will receive equal treatment, granting goods from the disputed territory the same preferential customs regime.

The agreement has already been provisionally applied but still requires approval from EU Member States and the European Parliament.

Western Sahara, located on Africa’s northwestern coast, has been contested since Spain withdrew in 1975.

Morocco controls approximately 80% of the area and claims sovereignty, while the remaining territory is governed by the Polisario Front, which has long sought independence.

