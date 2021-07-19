   
Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 19 July, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible...
Leak in Dutch coronavirus testing company allowed people...
Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?...
Study: Belgium in top 3 European countries with...
‘This is one of the greatest natural disasters...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 19 July 2021
    Belgium in Brief: Enormous Havoc Is Becoming Visible
    Leak in Dutch coronavirus testing company allowed people to create fake coronavirus certificates
    Summer Consultative Committee: What’s on the agenda?
    Study: Belgium in top 3 European countries with heaviest tax burden
    ‘This is one of the greatest natural disasters Belgium has ever known,’ says Verlinden
    Staycation Spotlight: Molenbeek Rebels Play
    Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week
    After floods, Wallonia’s railways to resume service line by line
    Employees in Belgium delay taking paid leave for second year in a row
    Insurers promise rapid action for flood victims
    Not in our name: Belgian culture sector criticises handling of migrants on hunger strike
    Brussels citizens’ committee to tackle homelessness as next issue
    ‘Don’t expect a big bang from 1 September,’ Vlieghe warns
    Liege opens skips on Monday to deal with flood waste
    Olympics 2020: Meet Belgium’s gymnastics team
    Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to self-isolate
    Brussels’ last lambic brewery reimagines historical citrus blend
    Vaccines: 13.5 million doses delivered to Belgium so far
    Locals losing sleep now Midi Fair is back
    Voices under ruin of Pepinster, but little chance of survivors
    View more
    Share article:

    Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week

    Monday, 19 July 2021

    Credits: Belga

    In Flanders, only second coronavirus vaccine doses are planned with the exception of 280 first shots, as the region works towards its goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its adult population by the end of July.

    Across Flanders’ 95 vaccination centres, over 472,000 shots are expected to be administered in the week starting Monday 19 July, which will largely be second doses.

    Of the total number of shots, the majority (368,270) will come from Pfizer, whilst 59,597 will be AstraZeneca doses and 44,400 from Moderna.

    Related News

     

    At the start of this month, the Flemish government sent out the last of its vaccination invites to over -16s, and according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, 80% of adults in Flanders will have received their second shot by the end of July.

    As of last Friday, 89% of adults in Flanders have received at least one shot, whilst 59% of over -18s has been fully vaccinated.

    Meanwhile, 82% of the adult population in Belgium (around 7.7 million people) had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, whilst almost 5.3 million people (57.3% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

    Brussels continues to lag behind in its vaccination coverage, as just 59% of its adult population has received one dose.