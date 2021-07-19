Just 280 first doses of coronavirus vaccines planned in Flanders this week

In Flanders, only second coronavirus vaccine doses are planned with the exception of 280 first shots, as the region works towards its goal of fully vaccinating 80% of its adult population by the end of July.

Across Flanders’ 95 vaccination centres, over 472,000 shots are expected to be administered in the week starting Monday 19 July, which will largely be second doses.

Of the total number of shots, the majority (368,270) will come from Pfizer, whilst 59,597 will be AstraZeneca doses and 44,400 from Moderna.

Related News

At the start of this month, the Flemish government sent out the last of its vaccination invites to over -16s, and according to Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon, 80% of adults in Flanders will have received their second shot by the end of July.

As of last Friday, 89% of adults in Flanders have received at least one shot, whilst 59% of over -18s has been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 82% of the adult population in Belgium (around 7.7 million people) had received the first injection of a coronavirus vaccine, whilst almost 5.3 million people (57.3% of the adult population in Belgium) have received a second dose and are now considered fully protected.

Brussels continues to lag behind in its vaccination coverage, as just 59% of its adult population has received one dose.