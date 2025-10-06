The Royal Palace to open its doors on 11-12 October for the ANTE Festival

Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe - Filip pose with the members of the Federal Government at a lunch meeting at the Royal Palace on 13 June 2025. © BELGA/ERIC LALMAND

The Royal Palace of Brussels will open its doors to the public on the weekend of 11-12 October, offering free guided tours as part of the ANTE architecture festival, the palace announced on Monday.

Visitors will be able to join the tours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A special tour adapted for blind and visually impaired individuals is scheduled for 11 October at 1.30 p.m.

Reservations are mandatory and must be made in advance through the event’s official website.

The ANTE festival, held over two weekends (11-12 and 18-19 October), celebrates Brussels’ architectural heritage from the 'long 19th century'(1780-1920) with interior visits, guided walks, and lectures.