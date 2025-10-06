New initiative seeks to prepare Belgium's children for digital future

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Four organisations have launched the ‘AI for Youth’ initiative in Antwerp to teach 10- to 15-year-olds the basics of artificial intelligence (AI).

The partners – Digital for Youth, Digitale Wolven, Brightlab, and iO – say the programme is a response to the growing demand for AI skills in the job market.

They cite the Future of Jobs Report 2025, which predicts that 86% of employers expect AI to transform their operations by 2030. A study by ING further highlights that 65% of Belgian workers hold jobs with high exposure to AI, underlining the need to prepare young people for this shift.

‘AI for Youth’ focuses particularly on children with limited access to digital opportunities. The project aims to close the so-called ‘AI gap’ through accessible workshops held both during and after school hours.

These workshops cover how AI works, as well as broader topics such as ethics, environmental impact, and coding. The goal is to empower young participants to become ‘makers’ rather than just ‘users’ of technology.

“Thanks to the AI for Youth workshops, Belgian youth will better understand how AI works and how to apply it themselves,” said project leader Barbara De Weyer. “Those who understand AI will have a better shot at future employment.”

The initiative is a collaboration between Digital for Youth, which refurbishes used laptops for young people, Digitale Wolven, which organises educational workshops, Brightlab, an innovation lab for education, and iO, a marketing agency.