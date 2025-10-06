Man sentenced to three years in prison for raping his son

The Mons Criminal Court sentenced a Mons resident to three years in prison on Monday for multiple rapes of his son and his son’s best friend.

Both victims were minors at the time of the offences.

The court also ruled that a seven-year prison sentence handed down to the defendant in an appeal trial for raping his daughter was not sufficient. As a result, it ordered the defendant to be placed at the disposal of the sentencing court for a period of five years.

The facts judged in this trial came to light while the defendant was awaiting his appeal sentence for the offences against his daughter.

His son’s statements were confirmed by his best friend.

The man, who originally denied the charges, confessed during his trial.