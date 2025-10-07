The Cure to close Rock Werchter 2026

Werchter, 01/07/2004. First day of the Rock Werchter music festival. Robert Smith, singer of the band The Cure. Credit: Belga

The British new wave band The Cure have been announced as the first headliner for Rock Werchter next summer.

The band will close the festival on Sunday 5 July 2026.

Their debut at Rock Werchter dates back to 1981. Over the years, they have performed at the festival a total of seven times, the most recent being in 2019.

"Few bands manage to remain both relevant and beloved for nearly five decades," the organisers stated in a press release.

"The Cure continues to resonate with and inspire generations. It is a rare phenomenon in the music world."

Rock Werchter will take place from Thursday 2 July to Sunday 5 July. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 on Friday 21 November.

Fans seeking early access can preregister starting today at www.rockwerchter.be.