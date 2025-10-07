The Cure to close Rock Werchter 2026

The British new wave band The Cure have been announced as the first headliner for Rock Werchter next summer.
The band will close the festival on Sunday 5 July 2026.
Their debut at Rock Werchter dates back to 1981. Over the years, they have performed at the festival a total of seven times, the most recent being in 2019.
"Few bands manage to remain both relevant and beloved for nearly five decades," the organisers stated in a press release.
"The Cure continues to resonate with and inspire generations. It is a rare phenomenon in the music world."
Rock Werchter will take place from Thursday 2 July to Sunday 5 July. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 on Friday 21 November.
Fans seeking early access can preregister starting today at www.rockwerchter.be.