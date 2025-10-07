Four Belgian companies win US defence-related contracts

New publication showcases the strengths of Belgium's defence industry. © Belgian Ministry of Defence

Four companies from Brussels and Flemish Brabant, including Asco and Thales, have signed contracts with American partners in the defence and dual-use industries during an economic mission in the United States.

Asco Industries, based in Zaventem, has entered into a strategic partnership with cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks.

According to Voka, the Flemish Brabant Chamber of Commerce, this agreement is "a crucial cornerstone in Asco’s strengthened defence strategy."

Thales Belgium, headquartered in Brussels, has partnered with MSI Defense Solutions in the US.

The collaboration focuses on integrating Belgian 70mm guided rockets and launch systems onto mobile platforms, particularly for innovative applications targeting unmanned aerial vehicles.

Leuven-based Septentrio, a supplier of satellite navigation receivers, will collaborate with Xona Space Systems, an expert in commercial satellite navigation. Together, they aim to develop new navigation and timing solutions.

VoxelSensors, a Brussels technology firm, has signed an agreement with Summer Robotics to contribute its sensor technology. The goal is to develop "the fastest and most agile industrial robots in the world."

Belgian Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken stated that international collaboration is "no luxury but a necessity" in a globalised world where defence, technology, and the economy are increasingly interconnected.

He emphasised that partnerships with reliable US counterparts bolster both Belgium’s industrial position and strategic security.

Kris Claes, CEO of Voka-Kamer van Koophandel Vlaams-Brabant, noted that these agreements underline the growing role of Belgian companies as innovative players in the global defence industry.

The contracts were signed during the economic mission led by Princess Astrid in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

