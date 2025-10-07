Belgium in Brief: Is your MEP doing their job?

Credit: Belga

Do the people we elect to the European Parliament actually show up for work?

It's a question many people are asking themselves. A new website, called WhereIsMyMEP, now allows them to find out by tracking the attendance of MEPs in the European Parliament.

The tracker – which only uses data that is publicly available, but often difficult or annoying to find – was built out of frustration over the lack of transparency in the EU.

"We elect MEPs, and we do not really know what they do for the next couple of years," said Alex Monetón, who created the website. "And no one seems to really interrogate that."

While the tracker shows that the attendance records are generally high, quite a few MEPs were not present often: the MEP with the lowest score was only present 18% of the time – despite the fact that an MEP earns nearly €11,000 gross per month (around €8,500 net).

What about your MEP? Are they doing their job?

