Six activists from Gaza flotilla receive hero's welcome at Brussels Airport

Lot of people with Palestinan flags waiting the arrival of Belgians at the return of the Belgians who were part of the Global Summud flotilla to Gaza, Tuesday 07 October 2025, at Brussels airport in Zaventem. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Six activists from the Global Sumud flotilla, including four Belgians, returned to Belgium on Tuesday morning after being detained in Israel for several days.

Their flight from Athens landed at Brussels Airport around 10:30 am, and they appeared in the arrivals hall about half an hour later.

They were still dressed in the light grey uniforms of Israeli detainees, wearing simple sandals, and carrying their belongings in modest plastic bags.

Dozens of supporters, activists, and family members eagerly awaited their arrival.

For most of their detention, which began after their boats were intercepted by the Israeli navy on the night of 1-2 October, families had no direct contact with them until Monday evening.

