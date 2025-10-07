Climate Coalition accuses Belgium of scaling back ambition levels

Picture taken during a march for climate organized by the Climate Coalition, in Brussels, on Sunday 05 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium's National Energy and Climate Plan, which was finalised on Monday, reduces its ambitions further, falling short of EU expectations, according to the Climate Coalition on Tuesday.

The target for renewable energy has been lowered to 20.4% by 2030, despite the European Union requiring at least 33%. An earlier draft plan had set a target of 21.7%.

Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target remains at 42.7%, even though the EU has mandated a 47% reduction for the country.

Benjamin Clarysse, President of the Climate Coalition, has called the plan a step backwards.

"We must urgently double our efforts to expand renewable capacity. Our offshore wind farms are a Belgian pride—or at least, they should be.

"But Energy Minister Bihet is delaying their development, strengthening our dependence on oil and gas, harming purchasing power, and slowing the climate transition."

The Climate Coalition is urging authorities to raise their ambition across all levels of government.

"We know which measures can spur renovation at a fair pace, reduce fossil fuel subsidies, and accelerate renewable energy deployment," they stated.

"A silent majority of Belgians continues to demand decisive policies, yet governments plan to cut renovation aid further, while scaling back fossil subsidies has been ignored for years."

Final climate plans must be submitted to the European Commission by 30 June 2024.

