Princess Astrid wears trainers of Belgian software company in US visit

Princess Astrid of Belgium pictured during a visit to Odoo, part of an economic mission to the west coast of the United States, in San Francisco, on Tuesday 07 October 2025, the Belgian Economic mission to US. Odoo is a Belgian open source business management software company. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

A royal visit with a modern touch: Princess Astrid of Belgium donned trainers made by the software company Odoo during her economic mission to California this week.

On Tuesday, the princess arrived at Odoo’s San Francisco headquarters sporting the company’s branded footwear, a nod to the business she was visiting.

Odoo, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Walloon Brabant, now boasts 15 million users, with an additional 10,000 joining its platform every month.

The company, which specialises in software solutions, is currently valued at around €7 billion, a significant success story for the Walloon region.

Pierre-Yves Jeholet (MR), Wallonia’s Minister for the Economy, praised the firm during the visit, calling it "proof that a Walloon company can be competitive, successful, and serve as a model."

The trainers worn by Princess Astrid were a playful gesture arranged by Belgium’s royal household.

"The Palace noticed our shoes during the recent Odoo Experience event held in Brussels three weeks ago. They requested a pair, which we gladly provided," said Wilfried Juncker, Managing Director of Odoo Americas.

Odoo Experience, an annual showcase, brings together thousands of the company’s employees and prestigious speakers to celebrate its achievements and innovations.

