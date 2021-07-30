   
In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 30 July, 2021
Latest News:
In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival...
Jewish sites in Germany added to UNESCO’s World...
More than 70% of all adults fully vaccinated...
Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll...
Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 30 July 2021
    In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival
    Jewish sites in Germany added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list
    More than 70% of all adults fully vaccinated as third phase of summer plan begins
    Summer sales: ‘Better than expected’ says poll
    Horses to Heizel: Brussels’ trams through the ages
    The Recap: Squirrel Crossings, Colour Codes & K2
    From work to play: Where does Belgium stand on mandatory vaccination?
    Belgium takes part in European purchase of anti-coronavirus drug
    ‘Not a travel agency’: test centres see aggression rise due to many travel tests
    European Robotic Arm launched into space reaches the ISS
    Uccle to install three bridges for safer squirrel crossings
    Half of France turns red, Italy almost fully orange on European travel map
    Dutch-language summer camp gives Brussels children a leg up during the holidays
    First Belgian (35) reaches top of K2 mountain without supplementary oxygen
    ‘Neutral zone’ now also closed for hunger strikers
    Brussels 20km goes virtual, allowing people to run marathon anywhere
    Vaccination campaign in Flanders grinds to a halt
    No increased risk of blood clots after second AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
    Belgium in Brief: Is Tourism Back?
    Dutch anti-vaxxer sues Marc Van Ranst for slander and defamation
    View more
    Share article:

    In photos: Antwerp’s three-storey International Photo Festival

    Friday, 30 July 2021

    By Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Sébastien Van Malleghem/Iconobelge

    This year’s edition of the international Antwerp Photo Festival covers a variety of photographic styles, from personal up-close portraits to experimental and controversial works, produced by newly discovered photographers as well as household names.

    Visitors are recommended to set aside a few hours for their visit since the exhibition is spread over three floors of Antwerp’s historic Pilotage Building, between the river Scheldt and the MAS.

    Until 26 September, the second AntwerpPhoto Festival will showcase what the world of photography has to offer in a Covid-proof setting. Visitors have to reserve their spot in advance.

    Pilotage Building Antwerp, located between MAS and the Scheldt River. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

    The festival prominently features the work of this year’s winner of the Prix Carmignac – a world-renowned French prize for photojournalism centred around human rights – Finbarr O’Reilly.

    O’Reilly’s ‘Congo in Conversation’ series includes the work of a variety of Congolese photographers and journalists and was created during the pandemic.

    Bukavu’s fashionistas show off their style on a street this month. Credit: Raissa Karma Rwizibuku for Fondation Carmignac
    A man rests on water containers while waiting his turn to fill them at a communal tap in Goma, the capital of eastern Congo’s North Kivu Province this month. Goma’s residents can spend hours waiting in line for access to communal pumps and often spend the early morning hours waiting their turn. Credit: Moses Sawasawa for Fondation Carmignac

    Following the arrows, the festival also highlights the photos of the recent graduates from St Lucas Antwerp.

    Credit: Maxime Lauwers
    Credit: Alix Spooren

    The work of Jimmy Kets, the well-known press photographer from De Standaard, is displayed on the ground floor. The festival provides a video where Kets describes his experiences during his 20-year career as a photographer.

    Covid intensive care, Sint-Vincentius hospital Antwerp 2020. Credit: Jimmy Kets
    Bart De Wever, municipal elections Antwerp, 2018. Credit: Jimmy Kets
    Matthias Schoenaerts, 2011. Credit: Jimmy Kets

    The last exhibition named Iconobelge honours Belgian photographers from different age categories and focuses on portraits.

    Credit: Diego Franssens
    Credit: Bart Heynen

    Another photographer showcased during this year’s exhibition is Erwin Olaf, a Dutch photographer whose career has spanned across 40 years, and who is known for his controversial work that reflects on society.

    Olaf’s work in Antwerp was inspired by his own anxiety during the pandemic.

    “For weeks I felt afraid and powerless, like a meaningless extra in a scary movie without end. Looted by hoarders, the empty supermarket shelves made me realise that I thought there would always be an abundance of everything,” he said.

    His work sheds a light on our current society and the marginalised people living in it, including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

    April Fool, 2020. Credit: Erwin Olaf
    April Fool, 2020. Credit: Erwin Olaf