This year’s edition of the international Antwerp Photo Festival covers a variety of photographic styles, from personal up-close portraits to experimental and controversial works, produced by newly discovered photographers as well as household names.

Visitors are recommended to set aside a few hours for their visit since the exhibition is spread over three floors of Antwerp’s historic Pilotage Building, between the river Scheldt and the MAS.

Until 26 September, the second AntwerpPhoto Festival will showcase what the world of photography has to offer in a Covid-proof setting. Visitors have to reserve their spot in advance.

Pilotage Building Antwerp, located between MAS and the Scheldt River. Credit: Jilke Tielemans/The Brussels Times

The festival prominently features the work of this year’s winner of the Prix Carmignac – a world-renowned French prize for photojournalism centred around human rights – Finbarr O’Reilly.

O’Reilly’s ‘Congo in Conversation’ series includes the work of a variety of Congolese photographers and journalists and was created during the pandemic.

Bukavu’s fashionistas show off their style on a street this month. Credit: Raissa Karma Rwizibuku for Fondation Carmignac

A man rests on water containers while waiting his turn to fill them at a communal tap in Goma, the capital of eastern Congo’s North Kivu Province this month. Goma’s residents can spend hours waiting in line for access to communal pumps and often spend the early morning hours waiting their turn. Credit: Moses Sawasawa for Fondation Carmignac

Following the arrows, the festival also highlights the photos of the recent graduates from St Lucas Antwerp.

Credit: Maxime Lauwers

Credit: Alix Spooren

The work of Jimmy Kets, the well-known press photographer from De Standaard, is displayed on the ground floor. The festival provides a video where Kets describes his experiences during his 20-year career as a photographer.

Covid intensive care, Sint-Vincentius hospital Antwerp 2020. Credit: Jimmy Kets

Bart De Wever, municipal elections Antwerp, 2018. Credit: Jimmy Kets

Matthias Schoenaerts, 2011. Credit: Jimmy Kets

The last exhibition named Iconobelge honours Belgian photographers from different age categories and focuses on portraits.

Credit: Diego Franssens

Credit: Bart Heynen

Another photographer showcased during this year’s exhibition is Erwin Olaf, a Dutch photographer whose career has spanned across 40 years, and who is known for his controversial work that reflects on society.

Olaf’s work in Antwerp was inspired by his own anxiety during the pandemic.

“For weeks I felt afraid and powerless, like a meaningless extra in a scary movie without end. Looted by hoarders, the empty supermarket shelves made me realise that I thought there would always be an abundance of everything,” he said.

His work sheds a light on our current society and the marginalised people living in it, including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ+ community.

April Fool, 2020. Credit: Erwin Olaf