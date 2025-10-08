Federal Government's debt rises again to €544 billion

Prime Minister Bart De Wever and MR chairman Georges-Louis Bouchez pictured during the congress of french liberal party MR, Sunday 14 September 2025 in Walibi, Wavre. Credit: Belga

The debt of the Federal Government reached €544.48 billion at the end of September.

This marks an increase of €7.35 billion compared to August, the Debt Agency announced on Wednesday.

In net terms, after deducting investments and securities in the portfolio, the Federal Government’s debt rose by €4.62 billion, bringing the total to €529.24 billion.

The net financing requirement amounted to €4.70 billion, to the detriment of the Treasury.

The current Federal Government made lowering public debt its main priority.

It did so by bringing in sweeping public spending cuts, but it is now being forced to look at alternative ways to raise capital and plug the holes in its budget.

Related News