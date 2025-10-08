European Parliament approves almost €1 million in aid for BelGaN licensees

BelGan, Belgium's only industrial chipmaker went bankrupt in the middle of last year after a failed attempt to turn the plant into a producer of chips for energy applications. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand.

The European Parliament has approved Belgium’s request for €931,690 from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) to support workers affected by the closure of semiconductor manufacturer BelGaN.

The funding will benefit 417 workers who lost their jobs when BelGaN, based in Oudenaarde, East Flanders, shut down in July 2024.

The company went bankrup after a failed attempt to turn it into a producer of chips for energy applications.

Shortly after the layoff occurred, Belgian authorities began offering counselling, career guidance, training, and job-search initiatives to help the affected individuals transition to new opportunities.

The EGF funding will be used to cover, retroactively, 85% of the estimated costs of these measures.