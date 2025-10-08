New gas plant in Seraing to be operational from October 2026

The existing gas plant in Seraing. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

An 870-megawatt gas-fired power plant being built by Luminus in Seraing, Belgium, will be operational from October 2026, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Initially, the government had set November 2025 as the start-up date for two new power plants, one in Flémalle and the other in Seraing, to support the gradual phase-out of nuclear energy.

However, the one-year extension of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear reactors reduced the urgency for the gas plants to become operational.

The gas plant under construction by Engie in Flémalle is on track to start operations in November as planned, while Luminus has set 15 October 2026 as the new launch date for the Seraing plant. The company has not disclosed the reasons for the delay.

Luminus is already operating a 321-megawatt gas plant at the same site. That plant has been in service since April.

According to high-voltage electricity grid operator Elia, the delay in Seraing will not have an impact on the security of electricity supply.

Engie was also scheduled to build a second gas plant in Vilvoorde. However, it failed to secure the necessary permit, prompting Luminus to take over the project, with construction starting more than six months later than intended.