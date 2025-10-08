French police arrest man suspected of sending parcel bombs to celebrities

La France Insoumise - Nouveau Front Populaire's MP Manuel Bompard speaks to the media during a demonstration in Paris, on October 2, 2025, as part of a nation-wide day of strike called by France's eight biggest workers unions for "social justice" measures. Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

A man suspected of sending three parcel bombs to French public figures from a small village in Dordogne was taken into police custody on Wednesday, sources close to the investigation have confirmed.

The parcels, posted from the Sainte-Aulaye post office, were addressed to left-wing MP Manuel Bompard, journalist Estelle Denis, and comedian Élodie Poux. They were intercepted before being delivered and reportedly contained a “very small explosive charge,” the source added.

One of the packages exploded on Saturday in a postal worker’s van but caused no injuries or damage. The other two parcels were later defused by bomb disposal experts from the gendarmerie.

The Périgueux Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation, which is being handled by the Bordeaux research section.

According to *Le Parisien*, the suspect, in his fifties, was arrested in the Puy-de-Dôme region. He had signed the parcels with the name “Laure Loge” and listed the return address as “Rue du temps qui change, Davos,” referencing the Swiss ski resort where the World Economic Forum meets annually.