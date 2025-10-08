A minor and an adult arrested after knife attack in Dendermonde

Credit: Belga

A minor and an adult have been arrested in connection with a knife attack in Dendermonde, the East Flanders Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.

The victim, a minor, was initially in a critical condition but was later stabilised. Following medical intervention, he is recovering.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Heldenplein in Dendermonde, reportedly as part of a criminal dispute.

Authorities said the case reflects a growing problem of illegal weapon possession, particularly knives, in cities and towns across the region. Violent incidents involving minors and bladed weapons are becoming increasingly frequent.

To address this issue, additional targeted measures will include increased police presence in public spaces for rapid responses and more thorough searches in high-tension areas and groups.

The prosecutor’s office warned that anyone, including minors, found carrying weapons would face legal consequences.