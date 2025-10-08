FPS Finance says its technical problems have been resolved

Credit: Belga

The Federal Ministry of Finance (FPS Finance) faced technical connectivity issues earlier this week, but these have since been resolved, the department announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The problems began on Monday morning and recurred on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

FPS Finance reported that services are now operating normally, but teams remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the situation. They are working alongside Proximus to prevent further disruptions.

“The teams are continuing to monitor the application environment and are collaborating with Proximus to identify the root cause to ensure long-term stability,” FPS Finance clarified.

The issue involved network security, affecting external access to all systems of the ministry. The technical malfunction temporarily made certain online applications difficult to access, according to a statement on the FPS Finance website.

These applications include Internet-based tools for citizens and businesses, such as MyMinfin, Tax-on-web, and Tax-Calc.