Prosecutor seeks three-year suspended prison sentence for rape of ex-girlfriend

Prosecutors in Arlon have requested a three-year prison sentence for a young man accused of raping his ex-girlfriend on 25 July 2023 in Florenville.

On the night of the alleged incident, the victim, the accused, and a couple of friends stayed at a house belonging to the parents of a member of the group after attending a party. Separate rooms were assigned to the former couple.

“The accused got up and went into the room where the victim was staying. She allowed him to enter but made it clear from the outset that nothing would happen between them,” the prosecution stated, outlining the events and detailing the elements constituting the alleged rape.

The victim filed a complaint a month later against the man, whom she had once considered her first love.

The accused, born in 2004, did not deny the sexual encounter but claimed it was consensual. “My client believes the late complaint is an act of revenge after he decided to end their relationship definitively,” the defence argued.

The prosecution disagreed, maintaining that the evidence supported the accusation. It called for a three-year prison sentence with probation.

The court will deliver its verdict on 12 November.