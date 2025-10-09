Belgium's US delegation heads for Hollywood

Princess Astrid of Belgium pictured during a visit to Microsoft Company during an economic mission to the west coast of the United States, in the so-called Silicon Valley in Mountain View, on Wednesday 08 October 2025. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

On Wednesday evening, Belgium’s economic mission departed San Francisco, a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI), and headed for Los Angeles, the centre of the entertainment industry.

San Francisco and Silicon Valley are deeply immersed in AI, highlighted by Waymo’s self-driving taxis navigating the streets in their hundreds. During company visits to tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce, AI was a central theme of discussion.

The region boasts a unique ecosystem: it is home to the "magnificent seven" – the world’s largest tech companies such as Meta and Apple – as well as leading universities like Stanford and Berkeley. This is bolstered by abundant venture capital.

"Americans are more willing to take risks compared to Europeans," said lawyer Olivier Dugardyn during a debate in San Francisco organised by hub.brussels.

He added, "This mindset drives innovation from the US, but regulation from the EU. The challenge is to strike the right balance between innovation and control."

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele acknowledged societal concerns around AI, including potential job losses, data security, and sovereignty. However, he emphasised embracing AI while addressing these challenges.

"We must train people to benefit from AI and assist companies in digitisation, while also stressing the importance of cybersecurity." During the mission, both Google and Microsoft announced AI training programmes for the general public.

Flanders has been an early adopter of AI, Diependaele noted. The government’s contract with Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot in 2022 was the tech giant’s largest public-sector deal in Europe.

Similarly, during the initial phase of the war in Ukraine, Flanders used Salesforce technology to identify suitable locations for accommodating Ukrainian refugees based on their specific needs.

Belgian firms such as ArgenX, UCB, and IMEC are also leveraging AI. IMEC CEO Luc Van den hove highlighted its extensive use across all layers of research and development, while noting that "the quality of AI largely depends on the quality of the available data."

Rudy De Groodt, a stock market expert at BNP Paribas Fortis, described AI as a transformative force that will revolutionise the economy. "Every company and sector will feel its impact."

He cited projections of $3 to $4 trillion in AI infrastructure investments over the coming years and a sixfold increase in data centre capacity by 2030. While acknowledging US dominance in AI, De Groodt praised Europe’s focus on responsible AI development.

Federal Minister for SMEs, Eléonore Simonet, underscored the need to protect young people, calling them "among the most active digital users."

She advocated for a safe, respectful, and inclusive online environment without stifling innovation. In education, Simonet sees AI as a tool to enhance learning, provided it supports teachers and pupils rather than replacing human judgement.

