Financial viability of controversial Metro 3 line not assured

A preliminary report by the Belgian Court of Audit raises concerns over the financial viability of the Metro 3 construction project designed to connect the north and south of the Brussels-Capital Region.

The information, published Thursday by L’Écho, comes from an audit revealing serious financial gaps and structural issues. The report also questions the decision to route metro trains beneath the Palais du Midi.

The Court of Audit highlights a funding shortfall of nearly €4 billion for Metro 3, while Brussels’ consolidated gross debt has reportedly reached €14 billion in 2024.

The project’s overall cost has surged by 255% between 2015 and 2024, with the service start date delayed by an entire decade during that period.

The report notes a lack of transparency that complicated the auditing process. It criticises deficiencies regarding the tunnel under the Palais du Midi and mismanagement in upgrading existing stations.

Further, the report exposes "multiple irregularities" in the tendering process for the Bordet-North segment of the metro line.

To address these concerns, the Court of Audit recommends implementing a plan that aligns with budget constraints while ensuring a cost-effective and high-performing mobility solution.

