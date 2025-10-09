Man, 38, stabbed to death at family home in Uccle

Credit: Belga

A 38-year-old man died on Thursday after being stabbed in Uccle in what has been described as a domestic incident.

The announcement was made by the Brussels Public Prosecutor's spokesperson, Laura Demullier, to the Belga News Agency.

The suspect, the victim’s 47-year-old partner, reportedly injured herself following the incident and was taken to hospital, Demullier stated.

The prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation and assigned a judge to oversee a homicide case.

The Federal Judicial Police’s forensic lab visited the scene to conduct examinations, while a forensic pathologist performed an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death.

The precise circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.

Related News