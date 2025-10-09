DRC President calls on Rwanda to make 'peace' during Brussels speech

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi addresses the audience during the Global Gateway Forum 2025 at the Square - Brussels Meeting Centre, in Brussels on October 9, 2025. Credit: Belga / AFP

The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Félix Tshisekedi, has urged Rwandan President Paul Kagame to work with him to end the violence in eastern Congo.

Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, Tshisekedi called on Kagame to have "the courage" to pursue what he termed "a peace of the brave."

"I appeal to peace, extend my hand, and call for an end to this escalation," Tshisekedi stated during a forum attended by Kagame.

He emphasised that only the two of them have the power to halt the ongoing violence, which has persisted despite a peace agreement signed in June in Washington.

Eastern DRC, a region rich in natural resources and bordering Rwanda, has faced unrest for 30 years.

The conflict escalated in January when the anti-government M23 armed group, reportedly supported by Rwanda, seized the major cities of Goma and Bukavu.

Tshisekedi stressed that peace can only be achieved if Kagame explicitly orders the M23 troops to cease hostilities.

"Africa needs to move on, President Paul Kagame, and we are capable of this," Tshisekedi declared.

Related News