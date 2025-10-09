March to commemorate 7 October attack this Sunday

Illustration shows a demonstration against antisemitism in front of French consulate in Brussels, in marge of the big march organised in Paris, Sunday 12 November 2023. Credit: Belga

A march will take place in Brussels on Sunday to commemorate 7 October 2023, support the people of Israel, call for the immediate release of hostages, and combat antisemitism.

Organised by the CCOJB, the Forum der Joodse Organisaties, and the Belgian Alliance for Peace in the Middle East, the march is scheduled to begin at Place Poelaert at 3:30 PM, with the procession heading towards Place de l’Albertine.

However, the initiative has not garnered unanimous support within the Jewish community.

Groups like the Golem Collective and the Progressive Union of Belgian Jews (UPJB) have expressed concern, suggesting the event conflates the fight against antisemitism with support for the Israeli state.

They warn that equating all Jews with Israeli policies misrepresents reality and could inadvertently fuel antisemitism.

The UPJB also highlighted growing dissenting voices within the Jewish community, emphasising that it is far from a monolithic group.

Further controversy surrounds the Belgian Alliance for Peace in the Middle East, one of the event’s organisers.

According to the Golem Collective, the group’s reference to so-called “Judeo-Christian values” on its website effectively excludes secular Jews and Muslims.

The collective also criticised what it sees as an alliance between some Jewish organisations and evangelical Christians, accusing it of promoting solidarity among believers while opposing secularism and secular ideals.

Related News