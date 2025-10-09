Belgian navy monitors Russian submarine off the coast

Russian submarine © Royal Navy

Belgium’s navy tracked a Russian submarine off the Belgian coast earlier on Wednesday, according to an Instagram post shared by the navy.

The submarine was located within Belgium’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends up to 200 nautical miles (about 370 kilometres) from the coast.

The patrol vessel Castor was responsible for the monitoring operation.

According to Belgian broadcaster VRT, the submarine entered Belgian waters at 9:00 a.m. and crossed into Dutch waters by 1:00 p.m.

Reports suggest the submarine may have sustained damage.

The navy emphasised that its patrol vessels monitor the North Sea around the clock.