Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms...

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued an orange alert for Saturday afternoon affecting most of Belgium’s provinces.

Only the provinces of West Flanders, East Flanders and the Heynowes in Wallonia are on yellow alert.

“An active rain thunder storm currently active in France will arrive to our country on Saturday. Heavy intense showers with a risk of hail and strong winds can be expected, the RMI warns.

“The heaviest rain will affect the centre and the East of the country, but could also impact the Western part to a lesser degree.”

The provinces under orange alert can expect 31 to 50 litres/m2 in 1 hour or 41 to 60 litres/m2 in 6 hours, as well as the risk of hailstones 3 to 5 cm large.

Meanwhile the Walloon government has warned that vigilance is important over the weekend, following the lingering damage from the massive, historic flooding that occurred last week.

The Brussels Times