   
Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 July, 2021
Latest News:
Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms...
Explained: when does the validity of a PCR...
Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate...
Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but...
Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 July 2021
    Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms
    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
    Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate experts
    Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but hunger strikers
    Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections
    Belgium stops holding coronavirus press conferences, for now
    Historic artifacts from Eastern European Jewish communities seized in New York
    Wallonia calls for vigilance this weekend ahead of rainy forecast
    Belgium in Brief: On The Steps Of The Palace
    Research: Leuven team discover key step in Alzheimer’s process
    Heat waves and water-related hazards most dominant disasters in the past 50 years
    5 facts about the Olympics
    ‘Our heart bleeds’: Pukkelpop cancels this year’s festival after all
    If Pukkelpop can’t meet the conditions, it can’t take place, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    Royal Palace in Brussels opens to the public again
    Belgian Triathlete tests positive for Covid-19, will miss part of Tokyo Olympics
    From illegal parking to ‘Skieve Parck’: Brussels transforms slopes of Justice Palace
    Another victim of heavy rainfall: Belgium’s wine growers
    Covid-19: New cases and hospital admissions on the increase
    View more
    Share article:

    Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued an orange alert for Saturday afternoon affecting most of Belgium’s provinces.

    Only the provinces of West Flanders, East Flanders and the Heynowes in Wallonia are on yellow alert.

    “An active rain thunder storm currently active in France will arrive to our country on Saturday. Heavy intense showers with a risk of hail and strong winds can be expected, the RMI warns.

    “The heaviest rain will affect the centre and the East of the country, but could also impact the Western part to a lesser degree.”

    The provinces under orange alert can expect 31 to 50 litres/m2 in 1 hour or 41 to 60 litres/m2 in 6 hours, as well as the risk of hailstones 3 to 5 cm large.

    Meanwhile the Walloon government has warned that vigilance is important over the weekend, following the lingering damage from the massive, historic flooding that occurred last week.

    The Brussels Times