‘Jihadist-inspired’ plot to assassinate Belgian PM foiled by police

Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Hatim Kaghat/Belga.

Police have arrested three young adults in Antwerp on suspicion of plotting a 'jihadist-inspired' attack against Belgian politicians using drone-mounted explosives, the federal prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Several ministers confirmed that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever was one of the intended targets of the attack.

Federal Prosecutor Ann Fransen told a press conference that the arrests were carried out as part of an investigation into “attempted terrorist murder and participation in the activities of a terrorist group”.

“There are indications that the intention was to carry out a jihadist-inspired attack targeting politicians,” she said.

According to Flemish media reports, police searched a residence just a few hundred metres from De Wever’s home in Antwerp.

"During the search of one of the suspects' homes, an improvised explosive device was found that strongly resembles an IED, an improvised explosive device, but was not yet operational. A bag of steel balls was also found,” said Fransen.

Investigators found a 3D printer on a second suspect, which was likely used, or would be used, to produce components for the attack. There are also indications that the intention was to produce a drone to which an explosive charge would be attached.

The suspects were born in 2001, 2002 and 2007. One of the three suspects has since been released, while the other two are being questioned by the Antwerp Police Commissioner and will appear before the investigating judge on Friday.

Politicians express their support for De Wever

Politicians from across the political spectrum offered their support to De Wever on Thursday evening.

"Terrorism has never disappeared. It remains an enemy of our democracy that we must continue to fight," Federal Minister Mathieu Bihet (MR) said on X. He offered his "full support" to the Prime Minister and thanked the security services for their work.

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) said: "Prime Minister, Bart, all my support to you and your family. Thank you to the security services. Never surrender.”

Another N-VA minister, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, described the news as "shocking and unacceptable," calling it an "attack on our democracy."