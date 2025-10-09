Leuven nurse in jail for the deaths of two senior citizens

Credit: Belga

A 45-year-old nurse in Leuven has been placed under arrest for allegedly causing the deaths of two elderly residents at a care home in Scherpenheuvel-Zichem, according to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws, confirmed by the Office of the Public Prosecutor (OPP).

The deaths occurred in quick succession, sparking concern at the care home.

A 96-year-old woman died on 5 October, followed by an 80-year-old man on 7 October. After the second death, the care home manager contacted police, suspecting the nurse had administered an incorrect dose of morphine.

Authorities immediately launched an investigation, and a forensic team, a medical examiner, and investigating judge visited the care home, according to OPP-Leuven spokesperson Sarah Callewaert. Autopsies were ordered for the two deceased residents.

On Wednesday, police searched the nurse’s home and detained him. He was then questioned by the investigating judge and remains in custody.

“The judge believes there is sufficient evidence indicating the prescribed morphine dosage was not followed,” Callewaert stated.

The suspect is scheduled to appear before the council chamber on Tuesday.