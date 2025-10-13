'Like Lego sets': US kit-based drones set to be built in Belgium

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga.

Belgian company Cobbs Belux has entered into a partnership with US defence technology giant Anduril Industries to begin assembling kit-based drones in Belgium.

The partnership was formalised during the recent Belgian economic mission to California. The drones will be assembled in Bonheiden, near Mechelen. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in California, granting Cobbs the rights to produce the drones domestically.

Anduril Industries, founded by Palmer Luckey, the creator of Oculus VR, and backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, is one of the most well-known players in the defence tech world.

The company develops AI-powered surveillance and combat systems, including autonomous drones and smart monitoring towers used at the US-Mexico border to create “virtual border walls.”

Domestic drones

According to Cobbs CEO Michaël Rummens, the company intends to start small, producing a few hundred drones per year before scaling up. Staff numbers will initially grow to about ten people, with plans to expand to around 25 employees next year.

“Anduril has developed a kit-based drone system - similar to what Ikea does,” Rummens told L’Écho. “With this system, you can build a drone of up to 600 kilos in just five hours.” He described Anduril’s drones as being “like Lego sets”, meaning few workers are needed for assembly.

In addition to assembly, Cobbs plans to develop research and development (R&D) activities focused on drones and counter-drone technology. “Gaining knowledge is the best way to stay competitive and ensures strategic autonomy,” Rummens said.

New Belgian office

To support the collaboration, Anduril will open a Belgian office in Bonheiden, aiming to “strengthen local workforce training and sustainment capabilities for advanced defence technologies,” the company said in a statement.

Belgium’s new Minister of Defence, Theo Francken, reportedly visited Anduril’s facilities during the California mission and attended demonstrations of its Lattice platform — an AI system capable of autonomously identifying, tracking, and detecting individuals or vehicles over several kilometres.

Francken called Anduril a “very interesting company” with “disruptive technology” that has drastically transformed the market. In just a few years, the firm has grown into a $30 billion company employing 9,000 people.

“This collaboration with Cobbs demonstrates the value of working with innovative defence technology companies willing to invest locally and support our long-term security, sovereignty, and commitments to NATO and our allies,” Francken said.

“Anduril is making a long-term commitment to Belgium,” added Brian Schimpf, CEO of Anduril Industries to L’Écho. “Together with Cobbs, we will ensure local assembly, maintenance, and training to enhance sovereignty, resilience, and cooperation with NATO.”

