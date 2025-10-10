Two young men jailed for two and four years for raping teenagers

Credit: Belga

The Hasselt Criminal Court on Friday sentenced two young men to four years and two years in prison for raping two teenage girls on 23 October 2022. The two defendants, who are in their twenties, were also stripped of their civil rights for five years.

The first defendant, aged 27, was present at the trial. The court granted him a two-year sentence, 18 months of which will be suspended. He is also subject to a restraining order, will have to undergo appropriate counselling and must engage in useful daily activities.

The second defendant (28) was represented by his lawyer. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

“My friend had agreed to meet the two girls to spend time with them. After buying alcohol in a night shop, we went to my flat,” said the defendant present at the hearing. “I was in my bedroom with one girl and my friend was in the living room with the other, with whom he had already had a relationship.

“I kissed the girl who was with me and we had some foreplay, then I went to the toilet. My friend then asked me to “swap” girls, but I refused. When I came back to my room, she was crying.”

The 27-year-old also said that his room was in darkness because of the shutters. The girl did not immediately realise that the other defendant had slipped into her bed. When she realised, she raised the alarm, and the two teenagers left the premises.

According to the lawyer for one of the victims, the 28-year-old defendant had acted with premeditation.