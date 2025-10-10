Philippe Close defends his handling of pro-Palestinian rallies in Brussels

Bruxelles-Brussel mayor Philippe Close pictured during A BelgaClub event for Brussels Capital Ixelles (Elsene), in Brussels, Wednesday 18 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close (PS), has denied accusations over his handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the city, including claims of police violence and tracking activists.

Close acknowledged that “dialogue is difficult with some demonstrators” but insisted that “the right to protest is essential.”

“I support freedom of expression,” he said. “In most cases, things go well, and the police do not intervene unless there are acts of violence or vandalism.”

He pointed out that large demonstrations have occurred without issues. “When there was the protest of 100,000 people, there wasn’t a single problem. With 120 people, it’s sometimes more complicated,” he remarked.

The mayor categorically denied allegations of police violence, asserting that his administration tries to ensure things go as smoothly as possible. “We engage in dialogue unless there’s aggression,” Close said. “We host 1,200 demonstrations a year, and they proceed without incident.”

Thes mayor’s statements came in response to criticism, including from Alexis Deswaef, Vice-President of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), who publicly questioned Close, asking, “When will your police violence stop?”

When asked about allegations that lists of pro-Palestinian activists had been created, Close said he had “never compiled any list of demonstrators,” adding: ”If anyone has been arrested outside protests, it is beyond my control.”

Responding to claims he aims to remove demonstrators from the Place de la Bourse, he replied, “They’re still there, aren’t they?”