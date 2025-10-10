Maredsous Abbey gets facelift

Illustration picture shows Abbaye of Maredsous and Anhee city, Thursday 21 May 2020. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

Maredsous Abbey will undergo its first major renovation since its founding in the late 19th century, with a €2.5 million restoration project set to begin next spring.

The initiative, known as “Basilique 2030,” will focus on the exterior of the Saint-Benoît Basilica. A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the project.

“Maredsous Abbey is a welcoming place for all, but it now needs help and support,” Father Abbot François said at a press conference on Friday.

The 150-year-old abbey has never had an overhaul

In its 150-year history, the church, located in Namur Province, has never had a significant renovation. Time has taken its toll, both inside and outside the building. Architect Freddy Paquet, who has long worked with the abbey, detailed the issues, including moisture infiltration, significant cracks, and the deteriorated state of the 3,500-square-metre roof, which require a complete overhaul.

Built in neo-Gothic style under the direction of architect Jean-Baptiste de Bethune, the basilica will undergo light sandblasting, and its façade joints will be renewed. The three doors of the basilica will also be restored to their original appearance.

“This isn’t on the scale of Notre-Dame de Paris, but the work is essential to preserve the place,” noted Paquet, referring to the famous Parisian cathedral’s post-fire renovations.

Fund-raising campaign

The abbey’s usual income streams — mainly from tourism and the sale of its renowned beer and cheese — will not be enough to cover the cost of this large-scale project. “The financial situation of the non-profit association running Maredsous Abbey is fragile due to soaring maintenance costs,” said its general manager, Charles d’Orjo. He estimated that €1.7 million is needed annually just for site maintenance.

To address this, a fundraising campaign has been launched in partnership with the King Baudouin Foundation. Donation kiosks will be set up, and the Duvel Moortgat group, which has been producing Maredsous beer since 1963, is also contributing.

The brewery will release a new beer, “Basilique,” a 7.3% blond ale infused with juniper berry distillate from the abbey’s distillery. For every glass sold, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the restoration project. The beer will be available on-site and in hospitality venues.

One of Wallonia's most popular tourist destinations

An exhibition will also be held in the abbey’s cloister, free of charge, to explain the renovation process. Created in collaboration with the Province of Namur, the exhibit will explore the concept of a basilica and the church’s nearly 100-year-old designation as one, granted on 13 October 1926.

With over 600,000 visitors annually, the 17-hectare site is one of Wallonia’s most popular tourist destinations. “While I support the family-friendly and social tourism we attract, this is also a spiritual and religious site,” said Father François. “This renovation is a reminder to our community—including our 20 monks—that we have a future.”

Father François also highlighted the economic impact of the abbey on the local region. Around 80 people work on-site all year-round, with the figure rising to 200 when seasonal staff are included. He promised that local construction companies will be prioritised for the restoration work.