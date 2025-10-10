Brussels Airport registers passenger growth despite cyber attack

Two suitcaces and the board of the departure flights pictured in the hall of Brussels airport, late in the evening, in Zaventem, Monday 24 February 2025. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

Brussels Airport welcomed 2.3 million passengers in September, a 1% increase compared to the same month in 2024, despite disruptions caused by a cyberattack.

The cyberattack targeted Collins Aerospace, an external provider of check-in and boarding systems, leading to the cancellation of several flights between 20 and 28 September. Alternative systems were quickly implemented, allowing most flights to operate during this period.

The airport announced the complete deployment of its new check-in and boarding system, which had originally been scheduled for November 2025. This system is now being used by all airlines.

In the first nine months of this year, Brussels Airport recorded a 3% increase in passenger numbers, amounting to 19 million travellers. However, this growth was impacted by five days of nationwide strikes, during which over 230,000 passengers were unable to board their flights. Another strike is planned for Tuesday, with all departing flights expected to be cancelled.

The ten most popular destinations in September were Spain, Italy, Greece, Germany, Turkey, Portugal, Morocco, the United States, France, and Switzerland.

Cargo volumes also experienced significant growth, rising by 11% to nearly 66,000 tonnes.