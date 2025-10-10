Worker hospitalised after being attacked by Asian hornets in Waterloo

Asian Hornets (Vespa Velutina). © BELGA PHOTO MARC DIRIX

A worker was hospitalised after being attacked by Asian hornets on Thursday afternoon in Waterloo, local police reported on Friday.

The man was connecting a pipeline in a park near Drève Richelle when the incident occurred around 3:30 pm.

The hornets had emerged from a secondary nest hidden on the ground, not visible to the naked eye.

A colleague noticed that his face was swelling unusually, and emergency responders, called to the scene, observed that the victim’s blood pressure was dropping dangerously.

He was transported to hospital, and by Friday, his life was no longer in danger.