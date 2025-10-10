VRT production 'Mijn jeugdrechter' receives Prix Europa award

A scene from 'Mijn jeugdrechter' © vrt.be

The VRT Canvas programme ‘Mijn jeugdrechter’ secured the top prize in the Video Documentary Series category at the prestigious Prix Europa Awards. It was one of 10 Belgian productions nominated.

The awards were announced on Friday during a ceremony in Berlin.

The VRT 1 fiction series ‘This is not a murder mystery,’ produced by Panenka, received a special mention from the jury in the Video Fiction Series category.

‘Pleuvoir sur les morts,’ a project by Brussels-based Jackal Productions, was awarded second place in the Audio Documentary category.

In ‘Mijn jeugdrechter,’ Phara de Aguirre revisits cases of young adults who were once under the supervision of a juvenile court judge. The programme explores their childhood files, allows them to question their former judges, and revisits institutions or individuals significant in their youth.

De Aguirre expressed her gratitude for the recognition and dedicated the prize to the young people who participated in the series, according to a statement from VRT.

The European Journalist of the Year award was given to Bulgarian investigative journalist Christo Grozev.

The Prix Europa is organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).