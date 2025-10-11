Belgium makes successful US trade forays

Minister Eleonore Simonet, Princess Astrid of Belgium and Outgoing Brussels region Minister-President Rudi Vervoort pictured ahead of a Night at the Museum, celebrating Belgian Success in the US, at the Academy Museum, in Los Angeles, part of an economic mission to the west coast of the United States, on Thursday 09 October 2025. The Belgian Economic mission to USA takes place from October 4th to 12th. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

As the Belgian economic mission to California drew to a close, officials expressed widespread satisfaction with its outcomes.

Defence Minister Theo Francken, also responsible for foreign trade, described the mission as one of the most successful in years, highlighting significant investments made despite ongoing political tensions. “Belgian companies remain eager to invest in the United States, which sends a positive signal,” he said.

Francken was accompanied by senior Belgian military officials, including Defence Chief Frederik Vansina and General Michel Van Strythem, who focuses on drone technology. “Defence is becoming an integral part of economic missions abroad, just like other key sectors where Belgium excels,” Francken noted. The presence of top military figures underscored the importance of US-developed advanced military technologies.

Federal Minister for SMEs, Eléonore Simonet, participating in her first economic mission, also praised the outcomes. “What a week! The mission left a strong impression on the Americans. Princess Astrid’s unifying presence is crucial for opening doors, but it’s the entrepreneurs who build bridges,” she stated. Simonet emphasised the long-term benefits of engaging with a unique economic ecosystem, noting that such interactions are believed to boost bilateral business for up to five years.

Regional leaders were equally enthusiastic. Walloon Economy Minister Pierre-Yves Jeholet called the mission an “exceptional success,” particularly in terms of learning about new technologies and artificial intelligence. However, he criticised the absence of university representatives, which he attributed to tensions with the Trump administration. “Our universities should have been here. Given the contacts made, their participation was essential,” Jeholet lamented.

Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele reflected on the valuable lessons brought back to Belgium. “We know what we have to offer—strong universities, research institutes, and entrepreneurship. But we can also learn from the US approach, like their resilience in the face of failures, entrepreneurial courage, and international collaboration,” he explained.

Outgoing Brussels Minister-President Rudi Vervoort added a touch of humour, joking about the demanding nature of these missions. Despite this, he stressed the importance of unity. “Even if foreign trade is largely regionalised, when representing Belgium abroad, it’s vital to act as one. It strengthens our position and shows what our country can achieve together,” he said more seriously.

The mission, led by Princess Astrid, brought nearly 500 participants to San Francisco and Los Angeles over the course of a week. It included political meetings, such as one with California Governor Gavin Newsom, the signing of about 60 contracts, and major announcements. Among these, Amazon and Google revealed plans to invest €1 billion and €5 billion, respectively, in Belgium.

