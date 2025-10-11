Belgium turns off the lights for Night of Darkness

Credit: Belga / Didier Jouret

Belgium will go dark on Saturday evening during the “Night of Darkness,” a nationwide event aimed at raising awareness about light pollution.

The initiative seeks to highlight the urgency of tackling light pollution, an issue caused by artificial lighting disrupting natural darkness.

According to the Association for the Preservation of the Night Sky and Environment (Ascen), which is organising the event, excessive artificial lighting not only obscures stars behind bright halos but also poses serious risks to nocturnal species.

Insects, butterflies, bats, amphibians, and migratory birds are among the creatures affected by public, industrial, commercial, and residential lighting. This lighting also interferes with the natural cycles of some plants and disrupts sleep for certain individuals.

Ascen also emphasises the energy and financial costs of unnecessary lighting, such as illuminating empty car parks or monuments when no one is around. The organisation advocates for more mindful lighting practices: “Light what is needed, when it’s needed, and in the right way.”

To engage the public, activities related to the “Night of Darkness” will be held across Wallonia, Brussels, and Flanders.

In La Roche-en-Ardenne, participants can explore nocturnal biodiversity, while in Ath, telescopes will be available for stargazing. Namur will host conferences, Charleroi will feature hands-on workshops, Héron will organise a night-time treasure hunt, and Braine-l’Alleud will display photographs of the Milky Way.

In Brussels, night owls can enjoy a guided night walk in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert or take part in activities such as stargazing, storytelling walks, conferences, and crafts at Rouge-Cloître in Auderghem.

A full list of activities is available on the Ascen website.

Related News